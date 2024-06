Carlos Alcaraz has now won Grand Slam titles at the US Open, Wimbledon and the French Open

Source: BBC

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain secured the French Open victory by defeating Alexander Zverev in a hard-fought five-set final.

Alcaraz, the third seed, triumphed 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Despite not performing at his best, he managed to clinch the title and become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces, adding to his previous victories at the US Open and Wimbledon.



