Alejandro Garnacho apologizes for liking post criticizing Erik Ten Hag - Report

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has expressed his regret to Erik ten Hag for endorsing social media posts that criticized his substitution during the match against Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old winger was taken off at half-time in the 2-2 draw on April 13th. Garnacho has since unliked the posts, and manager Ten Hag stated that they are moving forward from the incident.



Ten Hag acknowledged that Alejandro is a young player who still has much to learn and appreciated his apology.



Manchester United, who have been winless in their last four Premier League matches, will be facing Coventry in an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.



On social media, there were posts criticizing Ten Hag's decision regarding Garnacho, with one comment stating that he had a poor first half but blaming him entirely for the team's problems was absurd.



This is not the first time that social media has caused problems for Ten Hag. In September 2023, Jadon Sancho posted on social media expressing his frustration at being made a "scapegoat" after being dropped by the manager.

Ten Hag explained that Sancho was dropped due to poor performances in training, which the winger vehemently denied. This led to a strained relationship between the two before Sancho's loan move.



However, Ten Hag commended Sancho for his contributions in helping Borussia Dortmund defeat Atletico Madrid and reach the Champions League semi-finals.



Ten Hag stated that he keeps track of international football and follows the progress of players on loan at other clubs.



He emphasized that Sancho's performance was impressive but clarified that it did not change anything regarding his future.



Ten Hag acknowledged Sancho's talent and reiterated that it was not a surprise to see him excel.