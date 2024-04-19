Sports

Alexander Djiku proud of team despite Europa Conference League elimination

Alexander Djiku Turkey 750x500 Alexander Djiku

Fri, 19 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fenerbache defender Alexander Djiku has expressed his pride in his team despite their setback in the UEFA Europa League.

The Black Stars centre-back played a crucial role in their 1-0 victory over Olympiacos in the Conference League quarterfinals.

Despite not advancing to the semifinals, Djiku delivered an outstanding performance.

He took to social media to commend his team's effort and expressed confidence in achieving their remaining goals in the league.

"Despite this disappointing result, I am proud of this team and our always loyal fans. We have one last goal in the league this season and we start this weekend, we will achieve this goal together," he worte on his X page.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live