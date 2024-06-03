Alexander Dziku returns to training for World Cup Qualifiers after injury setback

Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender Alexander Dziku has rejoined his teammates in camp as they gear up for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic this week.

Initially sidelined by an arm injury, the Turkey-based player missed the first two days of training but resumed practice at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday, contributing to the team's preparation for the upcoming matches.



Dziku, a key figure in Coach Otto Addo’s squad, has been an integral part of the team since making his debut in October 2020, amassing 27 appearances and two goals for Ghana.

Meanwhile, winger Osman Bukari also participated in training over the weekend after arriving in Accra on Friday. His delayed start was due to his recent transfer from Red Star Belgrade to Austin FC in Major League Soccer.



The Black Stars are set to continue their preparations on Monday, June 3, 2024. Currently placed fourth in Group I of the qualifiers with three points, Ghana seeks to build on their victory against Madagascar and address their loss to Comoros in Moroni.