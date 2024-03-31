Alfred Duncan

Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan scored a goal for Fiorentina against AC Milan in the Italian Serie A clash. Unfortunately, his efforts were in vain as Fiorentina suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Duncan, who is 31-years-old, equalized for his team in the 50th minute after Ruben Loftus-Cheek had opened the scoring for Milan shortly after halftime.



However, Milan quickly regained their lead through Rafael Leão, ultimately securing the victory.



Despite the loss, Fiorentina remains in 10th place in the Serie A standings with 43 points from 29 matches. Their attention now turns to the upcoming Coppa Italia semi-final against Atalanta on April 3rd.

Throughout the season, Alfred Duncan has proven to be a valuable asset for Fiorentina, contributing two goals and five assists in 24 league appearances. His performances have had a significant impact on the team.



Duncan decided to retire from international duty with Ghana's Black Stars in 2022, citing alleged discrimination and unfair treatment by the team's leaders.