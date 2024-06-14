All eyes on Munich as Scotland kick off Euro 2024

Scotland face hosts Germany in Friday's Euro 2024 opener

Source: BBC

All attention in the UK will be on England and Scotland as they represent the home nations in this summer's tournament. Scotland faces a challenging group with Germany, Switzerland, and Hungary.

Despite being the lowest-ranked team, they will face a passionate home crowd in Munich for the opening match.



This will be Scotland's fourth Euros appearance, and after a successful qualifying campaign, they aim to surprise everyone.

With only one loss in eight qualifying matches, they finished second in Group A behind Spain, earning four points against Norway.



