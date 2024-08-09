Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

All national teams are now competitive – Kurt Okraku

GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, is confident that all national teams of Ghana have become competitive during his leadership.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live