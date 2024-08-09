All national teams are now competitive – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, is confident that all national teams of Ghana have become competitive during his leadership.

He claims to have rejuvenated these teams, which were experiencing a decline before his appointment.



Okraku highlighted the Black Stars' successful qualification for the 2022 World Cup, following their absence in the previous tournament, as well as the Black Queens' return to the Women's AFCON after missing the last two editions.



In an interview aired on Asempa FM, he remarked, “The Ghanaian football scene was struggling before 2019. However, since then, we have made significant progress in revitalizing our competitions and rekindling the enthusiasm of the fans.”

He further stated, “All our national teams are now competitive. We have also introduced additional youth competitions and national teams. Notably, we returned to the World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify in 2018.



Our Black Queens have requalified for AFCON after a hiatus, and our youth national teams are also improving. Furthermore, all our domestic competitions are back on schedule. The future appears promising.”