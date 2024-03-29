Alphonso Davies reportedly declines new Bayern Munich deal

Alphonso Davies

Despite playing a crucial role in Thomas Tuchel's plans as the season nears its end, there are reports indicating that he has reached a verbal agreement to move to Real Madrid in either the upcoming summer transfer window or the following one.

Nevertheless, Bayern has reportedly been pressuring the Canadian full-back's representatives to prolong his contract, which is due to expire on June 30, 2025.



Further reports indicate that the Bavarians have given Davies an ultimatum - either commit to a new deal promptly or risk being placed on the transfer market in the upcoming window.



Nedal Huoseh, who has represented the player since he was 15, has expressed his dissatisfaction with Bayern's tactics, telling BILD, as quoted by Forbes, that the club's actions are unjust.



"We will evaluate our options at the end of the season when the situation becomes clearer. It is unfair that Alphonso is under such pressure," Huoseh remarked.



Meanwhile, respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the 23-year-old is currently not interested in extending his contract with Bayern, with the La Liga giants being kept informed of the situation.