Amazulu FC sign experienced Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori on free transfer

Richard Ofori223095.png Richard Ofori

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Amazulu FC has bolstered their goalkeeping squad by acquiring seasoned Ghanaian international Richard Ofori on a free transfer, as confirmed by GHANAsoccernet.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper, who parted ways with Orlando Pirates following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, adds significant experience to the South African Premier League team.

Ofori, who has also played for Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates, is well-acquainted with South African football, having secured three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup victories during his tenure at Pirates.

Source: Ghanasoccernet