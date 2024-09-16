Anderson a target for USA's Major League Cricket

James Anderson retired from international cricket in July

Source: BBC

James Anderson, England's top Test wicket-taker, has unexpectedly caught the attention of Major League Cricket.

According to BBC Sport, key individuals from at least one MLC team have been intrigued by Anderson's remarks last month regarding a potential comeback to white-ball cricket.

The unnamed franchise is now looking into the possibility of the 42-year-old joining the third edition of the T20 tournament in the U.S. next year.



Read full article