Anderson to continue in fast bowling coach role

James Anderson retired from Test cricket earlier this summer

Source: BBC

James Anderson is set to maintain his position as the fast-bowling mentor for England during the upcoming series against Pakistan in October.

The all-time leading wicket-taker for England had announced his retirement from international cricket after the first Test against the West Indies in July.



At 42 years old, he quickly transitioned to a role within the England coaching staff and is under a central contract until the end of this month.

By participating in the coaching team for the three-Test series against Pakistan, Anderson will continue his association with the England team beyond his existing contract.



