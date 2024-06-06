Andre Ayew has not retired from Black Stars

Andre Dede Ayew

The spokesperson for the Ayew Family, Fiifi Takie, has refuted allegations that Andre Dede Ayew has retired from the Black Stars.

Ayew was excluded from the Mali and Central African Republic matches by Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo.



Addo explained that he had informed Ayew about the decision, and although Ayew was unhappy with it, he respected it as a coach's decision.

Despite this, there have been reports suggesting that Ayew may retire from the Black Stars.



However, a statement from the family has dismissed these reports, stating that Ayew's absence from the World Cup qualifiers does not indicate his retirement.



