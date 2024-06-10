"Andre Ayew has to be in the Black Stars team"- Derek Boateng explains importance of Ghana captain

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Andre Ayew of Ghana

Source: Footballghana

Derek Boateng, a former Ghana midfielder, has expressed his belief that Andre Dede Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, should still be a part of the team despite his withdrawal from the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew, who had a successful season in the French Ligue 1 with Le Havre, was not selected by coach Otto Addo for the matches against Mali and the Central Africa Republic.

Despite the team's victory against Mali, Boateng emphasizes that Ayew's presence would greatly benefit the Black Stars, as his leadership and experience would be invaluable during the qualifiers.



