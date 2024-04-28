Andre Ayew scores as Le Havre draws with PSG in thrilling encounter

Andre Ayew celebrating his goal against PSG

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, showcased his scoring prowess once more for Le Havre in a captivating league clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday.

Ayew, featuring in the starting lineup, found the net to give Le Havre a 2-1 lead heading into halftime after Christopher Operi's opener.



Despite Le Havre's efforts, PSG fought back to level the score, with Bradley Barcola and Abdoulaye Toure extending the visitors' lead.



However, PSG's Achraf Hakimi and substitute Goncalo Ramos ensured a 3-3 draw, with Ayew's goal marking his fifth against PSG, making them his favored opponents in Ligue 1.



Ayew, who joined Le Havre this season, now boasts four goals in the French league.

Watch Andre Ayew's goal below:



