Andy Robertson says Scotland must 'move on' from Euro 2024 disappointment

Source: BBC

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has urged his team to perform well in the Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal, following a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign.

He believes a good showing is necessary to regain the fans' support and "feel the love again".

The team is looking to bounce back from a poor performance in Germany, where they earned only one point from three games.



