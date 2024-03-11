AngloGold Ashanti creates baby nursing centre for women employees

AngloGold Ashanti

Source: GNA

AngloGold Ashanti, Obausi Mine has established a baby nursing centre to support female employees who become nursing mothers.

The objective of the Obuasi Mine Baby Care Centre is to alleviate the stress and worry of female employees in finding suitable childcare and allow mothers to focus on their work knowing that their babies are being taken care of well.



Additionally, employee nursing mothers on resumption of duty are granted one hour a day to nurse their babies for a period up to the child’s first birthday.



Mr Meschack Baah, Senior Manager, Human Resource of AngloGold, made these known at a symposium organized by the company to mark the 2024 International



Women’s Day.



It was attended by queenmothers, female assembly members, female heads of departments, management of AngloGold Ashanti and various women groups.



Mr Baah said the company had since 2023 declared every March as Women’s month, to celebrate the achievements of their female employees, remind themselves of

their collective responsibility towards creating an inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplace and to reflect on their shortcomings and apply measures to close the gaps.



He said AngloGold was committed to creating a work environment where the dignity of employees was respected.



“Having a baby care centre closer by, affords our employees who become nursing mothers or fathers, the opportunity to spend more time with their newborns, while cutting down significant travel time for those who live far,” he stated.



Ms. Adiki Ayitevie, former Vice President, Sustainability and External Relations, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation Ghana, bemoaned the level of participation of females in the mining sector.



She said Ghanaian women made up only 9% (694) of the 6,871 senior, and 10% (1,867) of the 21,516 junior employees in the 23 mining companies considered in 2021.



This, she pointed out, was very low in view of the female population in the country. She pointed out that, this year’s global theme for the International Women’s Day ‘Inspire Inclusion’ highlights that, women’s participation in society was essential hence,it was imperative for stakeholders to work to improve the level of participation in the mining sector.

Madam Ayitevie believed that aside from giving women the opportunities to excel in their chosen fields, it was important for women to have self-confidence and



believe in their own abilities.



“Women have the qualities needs to help institutions succeed, we only need to be given opportunities to harness and exhibit our talents.”



Participants, who spoke to the media, commended AngloGold Ashanti for putting the programme together, saying that they had been empowered and inspired to be



industrious and utilize their potentials to the maximum.