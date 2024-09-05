Sports

Angola secure 1-0 victory over Ghana

Ghana Welcome Angola To The Baba Yara Sports Stadium On September 5 For Their 2025 Afcon Qualifier O Angola Stuns Ghana with 1-0 Victory

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a shocking turn of events, Angola secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ghana, silencing the home crowd and defying pre-match predictions. The visitors' determination and resilience paid off, as they managed to contain Ghana's attacks and capitalize on a crucial scoring opportunity.

