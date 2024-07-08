Antetokounmpo leads Greece to place in Olympics

Giannis Antetokounmpo was drafted 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013

Source: BBC

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in the Olympics for the first time after helping Greece beat Croatia to qualify for Paris 2024.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar hit 23 points as Greece sealed a 80-69 win in front of their home crowd in Piraeus.



Greece have not qualified for the Olympics since the 2008 Games in Beijing.

The 29-year-old, who led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title, had not played since picking up a calf injury in April until Greece's first match of the qualifying tournament on Wednesday.



The Athens-born power forward helped his country beat Dominican Republic before sitting out their second match as Greece defeated Egypt. Antetokounmpo returned to help Greece beat a Slovenia side featuring Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the semi-final to set up the final against Croatia.



