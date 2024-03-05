Antoine Semenyo opens up about rejection by Crystal Palace

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo, the Bournemouth attacker, has shared his experience of being rejected by Crystal Palace, a Premier League club.

Among the numerous rejections he has faced from football academies, Semenyo revealed that being turned down by the Eagles had the most profound impact on him.



Following his rejection, the 24-year-old admitted that he gained a significant amount of weight and took a break from playing football for an entire year.



Reflecting on his journey, Semenyo shared, "I visited several clubs and received the same verdict that I wasn't up to par. It was particularly challenging as a young child to hear those words."

Despite unsuccessful trials with prominent clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham, and Millwall, Semenyo continued to play for a local team called Kingfisher in the Sunday League.



"The rejection from Crystal Palace hit me the hardest because I had spent a considerable amount of time there. My trial was even extended, and I genuinely believed I would be signed, but it didn't materialize," Semenyo recalled.



"I sat in the car, tears streaming down my face, and asked my dad, 'Why does this keep happening?' After that, I took a break from football for a year. I didn't engage in any sports, and I gained a significant amount of weight. I never thought I would reach this point, but as they say, God works in mysterious ways," he added.