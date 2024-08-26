Antoine Semenyo provides assist in Bournemouth’ stalemate against Newcastle United

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo played a crucial role in helping Bournemouth secure a point at home against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The forward for the Black Stars participated for the full match duration as his team ended in a 1-1 stalemate during the English Premier League week. Semenyo excelled for Bournemouth, providing an assist that contributed to the draw against the Magpies at the Vitality Stadium.



The former Bristol City player set up Marcus Tavernier, who scored the opening goal for the Cherries in an exciting encounter, allowing the hosts to take a lead into halftime.



However, Bournemouth could not maintain their advantage, as Newcastle United equalized in the 77th minute through Anthony Gordon. With no further goals scored, the match concluded in a 1-1 draw.

Semenyo has been impressive in the early stages of the season, having scored and assisted in his first two games. He marked his goal-scoring debut last weekend with a late equalizer against Nottingham Forest.



Semenyo is anticipated to fill the gap left by Dominic Solanke, who transferred to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, despite the arrival of Evanilson from FC Porto. Last season, Semenyo found the net eight times in the English Premier League.