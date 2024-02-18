Antoine Semenyo scores in Bournemouth's 2-2 draw against Newcastle

Menu ›
Sports
Sun, 18 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Antoine Semenyo put up a stellar performance for Bournemouth AFC in their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.
Semenyo's standout moment came in the 69th minute when he scored a crucial goal with a powerful finish from the corner of the penalty area.
Semenyo's relentless efforts on the right flank consistently posed a threat to Newcastle's defense, ultimately leading to his team's lead after Newcastle had equalized from the spot.
Despite Semenyo's contributions, Newcastle's Matt Ritchie scored in stoppage time, securing a point for the home side.
Watch Antoine Semenyo's goal in the video below:
WATCH|| Antoine Semenyo’s goal against Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/eVGoEy7wtP— FanzStand (@FanzStand) February 17, 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live