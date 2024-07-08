Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Antoine Semenyo signs five-year contract extension at Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo 24 Pl Antoine Semenyo

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo, a key player for Bournemouth, has committed to the club for an additional five years after an impressive performance last season.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live