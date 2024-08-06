Sports

Aquaculture for Food and Jobs launched

Aquacultureeee Partnering with R&B Farms, the program will also combat malnutrition and improve public health

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

President Akufo-Addo launched the Aquaculture for Food and Jobs Programme in Nsuaem to boost Ghana’s fish production, reduce imports, and create thousands of jobs.

With fish as a dietary staple, the initiative aims to meet the nation's fish demand, provide training for 10,000 youth in fish farming, and generate 50,000 related jobs.

Partnering with R&B Farms, the program will also combat malnutrition and improve public health.

Akufo-Addo called for private investment to transform aquaculture into an economic driver, emphasizing collaboration for a prosperous future.

Source: thebftonline.com