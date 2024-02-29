Araphat Mohammed: The latest talent to emerge from the Right to Dream Academy

Araphat Mohammed

FC Nordsjaelland have announced the signing of 18-year-old Araphat Mohammed from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

The talented midfielder has already started training with the Superliga squad after completing his transfer in January.



Mohammed joins a list of successful players who have made the transition from the Right to Dream Academy to FC Nordsjaelland, including Kamaldeen Sulemana, Simon Adingra, Ernest Nuamah, and Mohammed Kudus.



The young player began his journey in Nima, a suburb of Ghana, where he joined the Right to Dream Academy at the age of 12.



His skills and abilities have drawn comparisons to West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, and he is expected to make a significant impact at his new club.



In a statement, Mohammed expressed his excitement about joining FC Nordsjaelland, saying, “It feels really good to be here in FC Nordsjælland. I can’t wait to get started. I have already attended some training and it has been really good so far. But of course, it’s also hard. It’s a high level, and you have to fight and perform at every training session if you want to be able to keep up.”



Gareth Henderby, Head of Right to Dream Academy, praised Mohammed’s abilities, saying, “Araphat is an incredibly strong and dynamic left-footed midfielder who is good with the ball at his feet. He has good technique and is good in the small spaces. He has a very natural ability to understand when to break the lines.”

Mohammed helped Right to Dream win the Gothia Cup for the seventh time and was also a key player in the Ajax Future Cup, where they faced clubs like Juventus, Chelsea, and Ajax in the final.



The teenage sensation will aim to make a positive impression and follow in the footsteps of his predecessors who have successfully transitioned from the academy to the professional league.



