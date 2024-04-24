Areta praises Partey after putting up an excellent performance against Chelsea

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, expressed his admiration for Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey following their impressive victory over Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Arteta made the strategic decision to include Partey in the starting lineup for this crucial English Premier League match against the Blues.



Partey showcased his skills and determination throughout the game, contributing to Arsenal's success before being substituted after 72 minutes.



In a post-match interview, Arteta emphasized the significance of Partey's presence on the field, stating that he played a pivotal role in helping Arsenal dominate their opponents.

The manager praised Partey's performance, highlighting his return to form and the positive impact he had on the team.



This triumph against Chelsea propelled Arsenal to the top of the Premier League standings, surpassing both Liverpool and Manchester City.