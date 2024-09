BK Hacken, based in Gothenburg, are second in Sweden's Damallsvenskan league

Source: BBC

Arsenal experienced disappointment as they lost to BK Hacken in the first leg of their Women's Champions League qualifying second round.

In the 77th minute, Tabitha Tindell capitalized on Anna Anvegard's long pass, skillfully scoring past goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Earlier in the match, Clarissa Larisey had a chance to score as she maneuvered around Zinsberger but ended up hitting the side netting instead.



