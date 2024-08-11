Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hints Marseille target Eddie Nketiah could stay

Eddie Nketiah 2023 Arsenal Eddie Nketiah

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, has addressed the speculation surrounding Eddie Nketiah's future in light of interest from Marseille during the current transfer window.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live