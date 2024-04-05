Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko ready to fight for Ukraine amid ongoing conflict

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko has expressed his willingness to leave the UK and join the fight in Ukraine if called upon, amidst Russia's full-scale invasion since 2022.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, the 27-year-old disclosed that he has donated approximately £1m to support his home country since the conflict began. He emphasized Ukraine's crucial role as a "shield" for Europe and urged for increased international support.



Zinchenko's remarks come in light of Ukraine's recent legislation lowering the military mobilization age, allowing for the potential recruitment of more soldiers to bolster its defense forces. President Volodymyr Zelensky previously stated the need for an additional 500,000 soldiers.



When questioned about his readiness to serve in the military over continuing his football career in the Premier League, Zinchenko affirmed his commitment to answering the call to fight for his country.



He expressed the emotional challenge of seeing former school friends now fighting on the frontline, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

While acknowledging the difficulties faced by Ukrainians amid the conflict, Zinchenko voiced pride in his country's leadership and emphasized his hope for an end to the war.



Zinchenko also shared his disillusionment with Russia, stating that the invasion has shattered the notion of brotherhood between Ukrainians and Russians. He reiterated his determination to stand by his country and support its recovery efforts.



Despite the distance from his homeland, Zinchenko remains actively engaged in providing aid to refugees and supporting those affected by the conflict, underscoring his unwavering commitment to Ukraine's cause.