Arsenal set to approve Eddie Nketiah’s loan move to Marseille with obligation to buy

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal is close to finalizing a loan deal for Eddie Nketiah to join Marseille, with a mandatory purchase clause set at around €30 million.

Personal terms for a five-year contract have been agreed, pending Marseille's final approval.



New Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi is leading the negotiations, and Nketiah is eager to move to Ligue 1.

Initial offers from Marseille were closer to €20 million, but recent discussions have nearly reached Arsenal's valuation.



Despite signing a new five-year deal with Arsenal in June 2022, Nketiah has seen limited action due to the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.



