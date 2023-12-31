Arsenal set to hijack Ibrahim Osman's potential move to Brighton - Reports

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman

Arsenal have become the latest club to show interest in budding Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman.

The talented FC Nordsjaelland winger is courting interest across Europe with Brighton and Hove Albion leading the chase for his signature.



According to reports in England, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has identified the 19-year-old as a potential player for his injury-ravaged attack.



Brighton are limited on the flanks following injuries to Solly March, Ansu Fati and Julio Enciso and forward Simon Adingra, who came through the same Academy as Osman, is also leaving for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



While Brighton have firm interest in the attacker, Fulham and Crystal Palace are also making moves for the services of the highly-rated teenager.

However, Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation and could make a move for the winger in January.



German club Borussia Monchengladbach are also keen on signing the attacker with clubs in Italy and France also sending scouts to watch Osman.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate to tipped to become the next big star from Ghana, following the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Osman has scored six goals across all competitions for FC Nordsjaelland this season.