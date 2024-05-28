Menu ›
As leader of football in Ghana I have trust in you – Kurt Okraku motivates Black Starlets ahead of Nigeria game
Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: Footballghana
The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, visited the Black Starlets before their upcoming match against Nigeria.
He encouraged the team to have confidence in their abilities and assured them of the support from the football association.
Additionally, he mentioned the plans for the players' development beyond the U17 level.
