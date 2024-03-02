Asamoah Gyan responds to allegations of deliberately missing penalties during NDC regime

Asamoah Gyan misses a controversial penalty at the World Cup

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, recently faced allegations made by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, accusing him of deliberately missing crucial penalties during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime.

The controversy arose following the former player's recent endorsement as chair to the party's sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In response to the political claim, Ibrahim Sanni Diarra, former communication director for the Ghana Football Association, refuted the allegations and emphasized Gyan's commitment to representing Ghana on the global stage.

However, Gyan, on the other hand, responded to the accusations on Twitter, injecting a touch of humour into the situation and suggesting that perhaps the MP was seeking his autograph. He assured him that he would happily oblige soon.



