Asante Kotoko confirm the signing of Samuel Tenedu from Legon Cities

Samuel Tenedu

Asante Kotoko, a prominent Ghanaian club, has officially confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Samuel Tenedu from Legon Cities.

The young defensive midfielder has signed a contract with the Porcupine Warriors that spans multiple years.



The announcement of Samuel Tenedu's signing was made by Asante Kotoko through an official statement on their website on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.



In the statement released by the club, it was stated, "Kumasi Asante Kotoko is pleased to announce the signing of Samuel Tenedu, a skilled defensive midfielder from Legon Cities, on a three-year agreement."



Furthermore, the statement mentioned, "The 21-year-old underwent a successful medical examination in Kumasi earlier this week and is set to join the team for the upcoming season."

Originally from Obuasi, Samuel Tenedu began his football career with Ebony FC in Kumasi.



During the previous season, he participated in 30 matches for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League, earning several man of the match accolades.



Asante Kotoko continues to recruit players to address the void created by the departure of more than 20 players at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.