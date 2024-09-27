Sports

Asante Kotoko's Esmat Abdulhamid out for six weeks after successful foot surgery

Esmat Abdulhamid.png Esmat Abdalhamid Hassabalbagi

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko SC faces a major setback with the injury of left-back Esmat Abdalhamid Hassabalbagi, who will be out for six weeks following successful foot surgery.

The Sudanese defender sustained the injury during a Premier League game against Young Apostles, where it initially seemed to be a minor issue.

However, upon returning to Kumasi for a more thorough assessment, the medical team concluded that surgery was required.

Source: Ghanasoccernet