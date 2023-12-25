Asante Kotoko vs RTU: NSA staff selling unauthorised tickets busted at Baba Yara, handed over to Police

According to a club statement, the suspects were arrested with the help of some supporters

Some unscrupulous staff of the National Sports Authority (NSA) have been caught selling unauthorised match tickets for the match between Asante Kotoko and Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The arrested persons have subsequently been handed over to the Ghana Police Service Unit at the Stadium for further action in accordance with the law.



According to a notice from Asante Kotoko, the NSA staff were busted with the help of vigilant supporters of the club.



“Management with the assistance from our vigilant supporters have arrested and handed over National Sports Authority staff who are selling unauthorised tickets at our game against RTU to the Ghana Police Service Unit at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium,” parts of a statement from the Ghanaian club said on Sunday.

Kotoko secured a narrow one goal win in the Round 16 home match against Real Tamale United.



