Atlantic Lithium granted environmental permit for Ewoyaa project

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted Atlantic Lithium an environmental permit for its Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

This approval, following a thorough review and public consultations, marks a key milestone for Ghana’s first lithium mine.



Atlantic Lithium’s Executive Chairman, Neil Herbert, praised the EPA and local community support, emphasizing their commitment to responsible operations.

The permit progresses the project toward construction, with further updates expected as the company prepares for the next steps.



