Atletico Madrid cancel derby half-time show after singer declares herself Real Madrid fan

Danna Paola went back and forth with Atletico fan Broncano, declaring herself Madridista

Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid has decided to cancel the planned 'half-time show' for the Madrid derby due to the performer's stance on the match outcome.

Mexican artist Danna Paola was expected to perform her new song 'El Doble' alongside Abraham Mateo at the Metropolitano stadium, but the club has opted to withdraw the event.

Paola, 29, is currently promoting her latest single in Spain, where she gained recognition for her role in the Netflix series Elite and recently appeared on the popular talk show 'La Revuelta' with comedian David Broncano, during which football was discussed.



