Atletico Madrid secure a 2-1 victory over Dortmund

Antoine Greizmann trying to head the ball into the net

Atletico Madrid triumphed over Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

De Paul and Lino scored for Atletico, while Haller netted a late goal for Dortmund.



Despite a late push from the German side, Atletico controlled the majority of the game.

The forthcoming second leg next Tuesday is expected to be a tense contest as both teams compete for a place in the semifinals.