Atletico Madrid secure a 2-1 victory over Dortmund

Thu, 11 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Atletico Madrid triumphed over Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
De Paul and Lino scored for Atletico, while Haller netted a late goal for Dortmund.
Despite a late push from the German side, Atletico controlled the majority of the game.
The forthcoming second leg next Tuesday is expected to be a tense contest as both teams compete for a place in the semifinals.
