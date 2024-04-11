Sports

Atletico Madrid secure a 2-1 victory over Dortmund

Griezmann Atleti Antoine Greizmann trying to head the ball into the net

Thu, 11 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Atletico Madrid triumphed over Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

De Paul and Lino scored for Atletico, while Haller netted a late goal for Dortmund.

Despite a late push from the German side, Atletico controlled the majority of the game.

The forthcoming second leg next Tuesday is expected to be a tense contest as both teams compete for a place in the semifinals.

