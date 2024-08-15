Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Augsburg director Marinko Jurendic explains Patric Pfeiffer's loan to Young Boys BSC

Patric Pfeiffer Rr Patric Pfeiffer

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Augsburg's Sporting Director, Marinko Jurendic, has disclosed the rationale for loaning Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer to the Swiss club Young Boys BSC.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live