Augustine Boakye off the bench to score in Wolfsberger home victory

Augustine Boakye

Augustine Boakye, the Ghanaian midfielder, had a significant impact as a substitute, inspiring Wolfsberger AC to a thrilling comeback victory against WSG Tirol.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Boakye was brought on at the beginning of the second half and swiftly equalized in the 48th minute, reigniting his team's chances.



In the 57th minute, Simon Piesinger gave Wolfsberger the lead, and Ervin Omic secured the win with a late goal, resulting in a 3-1 scoreline.



The visitors finished the match with only nine players after two players were sent off within a span of five minutes in the latter stages.



Boakye's goal marked his ninth of the season in the Austrian league, in addition to his six assists, totaling 15 goal involvements.

His substitution proved to be pivotal as Wolfsberger completed a remarkable turnaround.



The 23-year-old's impact highlights his growing influence on the team and his ability to make a difference in crucial moments.



With this victory, Wolfsberger continues their ascent up the league table, thanks in part to Boakye's crucial contribution.