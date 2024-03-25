Average loan interest rate declines to 32.77% in February 2024 – Bank of Ghana

The Ghana Reference Rate stood at 31.31% in February 2024

The average interest rate for loans decreased to 32.77% in February 2024, down from 33.75% in December 2023, based on figures from the Bank of Ghana.

This translates to a monthly interest rate of about 2.73% that banks charge on loans.



In January 2024, the average lending rate was recorded at 32.94%, indicating a downward trend in line with the ongoing disinflation process.



Comparatively, the average lending rate started at 26.70% in January 2023 and concluded the year at 33.75% in December 2023.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Reference Rate stood at 31.31% in February 2024.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana is scheduled to announce updates on the economy, including a crucial decision on the Policy Rate on March 25, 2024.



Prior to the announcement, some analysts and research firms anticipate that the policy rate will remain unchanged to reflect the current inflation rate, aiming to maintain price stability.



In January 2024, the Bank of Ghana reduced its base lending rate to banks by 100 basis points, marking its first rate cut since 2021.



It's worth noting that the average lending rates vary across banks and sectors, with some offering rates aligned with the Ghana Reference Rate, while others charge rates as high as 40%, depending on the risk associated with the customers.