Azumah Nelson to face EU Ambassador in exhibition clash

Azumah Nelson vs Irchad Razaaly will take place on May 4 at Bukom Boxing Arena

Source: GNA

Boxing Hall of famer, Azumah Nelson, will face European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in an exhibition match at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The bout forms part of activities lined up to commemorate the EU Month celebrations set to come off in May this year.



The bout themed “Diplo-Rumble: Empowering Youth Through Sports,” is aimed at showcasing the boxing talent of young athletes in Bukom, while promoting youth



empowerment through sports.



“The European Union Delegation to Ghana is proud to announce a series of events that will highlight the importance of youth and skills development in the European Union-Ghana partnership,” said Mr Razaaly, EU Ambassador to Ghana.



Other activities also include an annual partnership dialogue between the EU and the Government of Ghana slated for May 6, and would be chaired by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This meeting is expected to bring together ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Ghana, with representatives of some government institutions like the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI).



Mr. Razaaly added that the dialogue would help to address topics like trade, security, and sustainable development, with the goal to deepen Ghana-EU relations.



This would be followed by the annual Europe Day Reception, an event touted as one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in Accra scheduled for May 9 at the EU



Ambassador’s Residence in Accra.