BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel has agreed to become the next England manager

Thomas Tuchel, the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager, has reportedly agreed to become the next England manager.

According to sources, Tuchel will succeed Gareth Southgate, who resigned after England's defeat in the Euro 2024 final.



The 51-year-old German tactician will become the third non-English boss of the Three Lions, following in the footsteps of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello Tuchel's appointment is expected to be announced later this week.

It's worth noting that Manchester City's Pep Guardiola was also considered for the role, but he declined to give a firm answer, paving the way for Tuchel's appointment.



With Tuchel at the helm, England will look to make a strong run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leveraging his experience and expertise to bring out the best in the team's talented players, including Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden.