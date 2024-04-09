Baba Rahman excited after scoring in POAK's draw against AEK Athens

Baba Rahman

Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman expressed his reaction after finding the back of the net in POAK Thessaloniki's draw against their rivals AEK Athens in the topflight league of Greece.

The ex-Chelsea left-back scored his sixth goal of the season, securing a valuable point for PAOK in their visit to Athens.



Following the game, Rahman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts, stating, "It was an incredible battle to overcome our opponents."



Rahman currently holds the title of the highest-scoring defender in the Greek League.



He initiated the comeback for his team with a remarkable strike just outside the penalty box, narrowing the deficit after AEK Athens had taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

Prior to today's encounter, PAOK sat at the top of the league table, leading AEK by a single point. A defeat in Athens would have been catastrophic for their title aspirations.



However, Rahman's goal revitalized his team, and it was once again his contribution that initiated the play leading to Magomed Ozdoyev's 89th-minute equalizer, securing a valuable point for PAOK on their away fixture.



In the current season, Rahman has played 36 games, scoring six goals and providing three assists from the left-back position. He holds the distinction of being the highest-scoring Ghanaian defender in Europe this season. With PAOK competing for both the league title and the Europa Conference League, the former Asante Kotoko player could potentially participate in over 45 games this season.