Baba Rahman scores in back-to-back games for PAOK

Baba Rahman

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman has showcased a remarkable resurgence in form by scoring in consecutive matches for PAOK in the Greek Super League.

After an outstanding performance on Wednesday, where he contributed both a goal and an assist in a convincing 4-0 victory over OFI Crete, Rahman continued his goal-scoring spree in Sunday's match against Aris, even though PAOK suffered a 2-1 defeat and dropped to third place in the league standings.



Despite the disappointment in the scoreline, Rahman's goal has increased his tally for the season, boasting a total of five goal contributions, with two goals and three assists. The left-back stands out as the most prolific Ghanaian defender in Europe based on these impressive statistics, showcasing a return to his peak form.



Rahman's current form is reminiscent of his earlier days, endearing him once again to Ghanaian football fans and recalling the talent that led Chelsea to acquire him for over 20 million euros in 2015. Overcoming several loan spells and serious injuries, Rahman is now demonstrating his best football.

Ghanaians have welcomed Rahman's decision to opt out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, focusing on club football instead.



The support from fans is rooted in the desire to see the defender maintain his consistency and stay injury-free, given the challenges he has faced throughout his career.