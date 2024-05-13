Baba Rahman set for stunning Premier League return as two clubs fight for Ghana and PAOK star

Baba Rahman

PAOK from Greece is facing a challenge in retaining the services of Ghanaian international Baba Rahman, as per reports from a local newspaper in East Anglia.

The left-back has garnered interest from newly promoted Ipswich Town and Brentford. Rahman, a former Chelsea player, has participated in 42 matches for PAOK in various competitions and is among the top-scoring defenders in the Greek League.



Brentford had dispatched scouts to observe the 29-year-old during a Europa Conference League match against Dinamo Zagreb earlier in the season, aiming to reinforce their squad after a difficult campaign that saw Rico Henry sidelined due to a knee injury.



Despite PAOK's elimination from the Conference League at the quarter-final stage, Rahman remains the most effective left-back statistically in the tournament, having played 671 minutes, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and creating five goal-scoring opportunities for the Greek club.



Rahman is believed to be earning approximately â‚¬1 million annually on his current three-year contract but could potentially double his wages by returning to the Premier League, where he featured in 14 games for Chelsea before being hampered by injuries.

Opting to concentrate on his club commitments this season, Rahman has regained his top form, showcasing improved fitness levels and delivering impressive displays in both domestic and European competitions.



PAOK currently sits in second place in the league standings, with an outside shot at clinching the title.



The club will be hopeful that a league triumph could persuade one of their key players to extend his stay beyond the summer.