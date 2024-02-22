Baba Rahman stable following severe head injury in Greek Cup Match

Baba Rahman

Ghanaian national team defender Baba Rahman is reported to be in stable condition after sustaining a serious head injury during a Greek Cup match on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during the semi-final clash between PAOK and Panathinaikos in the 115th minute when Rahman collided with an opponent, leading to a loss of consciousness.



Prompt medical attention was provided by the on-field medical team, who swiftly attended to Rahman to prevent further complications.



Following initial treatment on the pitch, Rahman was transported to the hospital via ambulance, where he is undergoing further evaluation and treatment. Reports indicate that he is responding well to treatment.

The unfortunate incident cast a somber mood over the match, which concluded with Panathinaikos securing a 6-5 victory via a penalty shootout.



While the outcome of the match is noteworthy, the priority for PAOK officials and fans is Rahman's health and safety. The defender has been a key player for the team since his permanent transfer from Chelsea, and his absence will be keenly felt.



As Rahman undergoes recovery, PAOK’s primary focus remains on his swift recuperation and well-being, with hopes for his return to the pitch in due course.