Baba Yara Stadium not ready to host matches - GFA Club Licensing Manager Esme Mends

Baba Yara Sports Stadium 1 Baba Yara Stadium

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Esme Mends, the Club Licensing Manager for the Ghana Football Association, has expressed apprehensions regarding the state of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, asserting that it is “not prepared to accommodate a competitive match” in anticipation of the Black Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

