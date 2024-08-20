Baba Yara Stadium not ready to host matches - GFA Club Licensing Manager Esme Mends

Esme Mends, the Club Licensing Manager for the Ghana Football Association, has expressed apprehensions regarding the state of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, asserting that it is “not prepared to accommodate a competitive match” in anticipation of the Black Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The stadium, which is the sole CAF-approved facility in Ghana, is currently facing significant issues, including deteriorating grass, with only 16 days remaining before the match set for September 5.



Mends emphasized that the stadium would be inadequate for any significant events if they were to occur.



Nevertheless, he recognized the efforts of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to enhance the pitch and characterized the ongoing improvements as encouraging.



“Our primary concern was the condition of the playing surface, which was not satisfactory,” Mends stated in an interview with Luv FM.

“If any major event is to take place, I regret to inform you that Baba Yara is not equipped to host a competitive match.”



“The NSA is diligently working on the pitch, and the progress made is commendable; we were pleased with the efforts of the workers. I am optimistic that they will prepare the Baba Yara pitch adequately for the Angola match.”



The decline in the quality of the turf is linked to a five-day 'Kumuyi' Church program that took place in July.