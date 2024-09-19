Banik Ostrava extends contract of Ghanaian full-back Patrick Kpozo until 2026

Patrick Kpozo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Czech club Banik Ostrava has extended the contract of Ghanaian full-back Patrick Kpozo, ensuring his stay until the conclusion of 2026.

The 27-year-old has established himself as an essential player in Pavel Hapal's team, gaining recognition for his reliable performances since joining the club last year.

Kpozo has already made 22 appearances in European competitions, including qualifiers for the Champions League, and demonstrated his talent last season with 33 starts in the league.



Read full article