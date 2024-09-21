Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Barcelona Director slams Nazi banner discovered in away end during Monaco clash

Elena Fort.png Elena Fort

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Elena Fort, Barcelona’s Institutional Vice-President, expressed her outrage on Twitter after a Nazi-themed banner was displayed during the team's Champions League match against AS Monaco on Thursday night.

Following the game, a photo captured fans welcoming the players, but it also showed a disturbing banner in the Barcelona section that read ‘Flick heil’.

While it translates to ‘hail Flick’ in German, it alludes to the notorious phrases ‘Sieg heil’ and ‘Heil Hitler’, associated with Adolf Hitler's regime and the atrocities committed against millions of Jews.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana